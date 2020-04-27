REGINA -- Regina police have issued a warrant for a 29 year-old Regina man who is wanted for assault and uttering threats.

The suspect, Forrestre Jade Brennan Windigo, allegedly entered a home on McGillivray Crescent on Saturday afternoon, stole a phone from a woman, assaulted her with a weapon and threatened to kill her. The suspect left the house.

The victims injuries were non-life threatening. Police did not recover a weapon.

Windigo is described as around 6’3”, heavy build with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.