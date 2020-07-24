Advertisement
Warren's weather: No shortage of severe weather in the Prairies
Lightning captured in Saskatchewan on July 23, 2020. Courtesy: Michael Lam
REGINA -- Mother Nature put on quite a light show Thursday night across the province. That, or the Avengers have built a new base in Regina and Thor came for a visit!
We knew it was going to be an active storm day and intense storms stretched from Central Alberta to Southern Manitoba. Confirmation has yet to come but Calgary did see what was likely a tornado. Tornado warnings were put in place late in the afternoon in that area of the country while the action picked up around 6:30 p.m. in Saskatchewan.
A cluster of smaller but severe storm cells bubbled up near Meadow Lake a Tornado warning went into effect. No reports of funnel clouds of tornados have come in but the area saw just under 30 millimetres of rain with wind
To the East, Hudson Bay reported 33.7 millimetres of rain. Intense storms started in the South a little later but still packed a punch. The biggest storm started South of Regina and hit the Queen City at approximately 9:30 p.m. Loud thunder cracks, sharp lightning, heavy downpours and wind gusts came through during the show.
Saskatchewan's Capital saw 23 to 30 millimetres of rain and winds gusting to 90 km/h. Other areas were also hit hard. Moose Jaw had 20 millimetres of rain and a lightning strike on a golf course, Bratt's Lake had over 20 millimetres of rain and wind gusts near 70 km/h. Yellowgrass reported wind gusts just over 80 km/h and Coronach received 29.9 millimetres of non-water hose moisture.
Storm season is in full swing on the Prairies and we'll continue to see unstable conditions into the month of August. The humidity isn't going anywhere either so sorry about the frizzy hair!
DID YOU KNOW?
- Lightning is a powerful and sudden burst of electrostatic discharge (electricity)
- Intracloud (IC) lightning occurs within one cloud
- Cloud to cloud (CC) lightning occurs between two or more clouds
- Lightning can heat the air around it up to 27,760 degree Celsius (50,000 degrees Fahrenheit). That's five times hotter than the surface of the Sun.
- Lightning travels at about 321,868,800 km/h (220,000,000 mph).
- A byproduct of a lightning is the sound of thunder.
- Fulminology is the study of lightning, someone who studies lightning is called a fulminologist
- Astraphobia is the fear of thunder and lightning.