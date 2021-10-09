Warriors down Pats 3-2 to take round one of the 2021 Trans-Canada Clash

The Moose Jaw Warriors beat the Regina Pats 3-2 in the first round of the 2021 Trans-Canada Clash. (Nick Pettigrew/Regina Pats) The Moose Jaw Warriors beat the Regina Pats 3-2 in the first round of the 2021 Trans-Canada Clash. (Nick Pettigrew/Regina Pats)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener