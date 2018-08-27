

One day after Brooke Henderson made history on the greens at the Wascana Country Club, the golf course is returning to normal.

While the site looks more like a construction site than a golf course right now, the positive impacts of the event could last for a long time.

Officials estimate 40,000 people came out to the CP Women’s Open last week, the largest golfing event held in Regina’s history. Now, staff members are working to return the course to its normal day-to-day functions.

The kitchen staff worked more than 80 hours over the course of the tournament to cater for players, media and fans.

The club doesn’t have a final number, but the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce says bringing the CP Women’s Open to the Queen City will have a significant impact on the city’s service industry.

The country club says there are also plans to commemorate the historic tournament.