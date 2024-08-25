Wascana Cultural Trailway spotlights park landmarks

Historical and culturally significant landmarks throughout Wascana Park are being highlighted in a new guided trail tour.

On Sunday afternoon, the first phase of Wascana Cultural Trailway was officially launched near the waters of Wascana Lake.

In total there are 22 sites listed on the trailway. Those on the tour are able to listen to audio files via the Regina Cultural Trailway website.

For the launch, five sites were picked to introduce people to the concept of the self guided walking tour.

“Wascana Center has been around for many years. Starting even before Regina was a city, there are many interesting stories to tell about places throughout the center. There are buildings that aren’t even here anymore that apart of the trail,” said Jenna Schroeder, the director of the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC).

A purpose of the tour is to teach residents of the history of the park as well as fun facts people may not know.

“There used to be an auto court here that had little campers, cabins and you could put your tent up and park your car,” President of Heritage Regina Jackie Schmidt explained. “There are lots of places that are really important or have a lot of historical background that people don’t know, they drive right by them.”

Some of the notable places include the Territorial Jail, Regina Power Plant and Albert Memorial Bridge.

Visiting the sites and listening to the audio files are free of charge.

The tour was created in partnership of Heritage Regina and the Provincial Capital Commission.