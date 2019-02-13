

Cally Stephanow, CTV Regina





Brandt and the provincial government have released details about their agreement with the Canadian National Institute for the Blind to build a facility in Wascana Park.

Brandt Vice President of Marketing Matt Semple issued a statement Wednesday in response to questions from media about their agreement with CNIB.

"We would like to continue to clearly state that this project is not the new Brandt head office. Brandt remains confident that this project will be positive for Regina, and the many residents that will benefit from CNIB's services and commitment to site renewal," he said.

Brandt will build the facility in Wascana Park and will lease space to CNIB for free. The company said it wanted to partner with CNIB as part of its effort to support local charities.

Semple said Brandt was not involved in the lease agreement process between CNIB and the provincial government.

Brandt showed interest in partnering with CNIB before 2015 - but it wasn't CNIB released a formal request for expressions of interest that that they formally applied, Semple said.

The CNIB said Tuesday that Brandt was the only group that submitted a proposal for their new site that met all the necessary criteria.

The province said the building will be a wellness centre and the focus is not retail. It expects the other tenants, including the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, will complement the wellness facility.

However it’s up to the CNIB and Brandt to determine the tenants, said Ken Cheveldayoff, minister in charge of the Provincial Capital Commission.