

CTV Regina





Wascana Pool is offering free afternoon admission to Regina residents this summer.

The pool is scheduled to open on June 13, weather permitting. Admission will be free from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., the city says.

“Wascana Pool has been an important part of the community for over 50 years and we want to give all residents an opportunity to be part of this season before we start the renewal,” Diana Hawryluk, executive director of city planning and development, said in a news release.

The city will open public consultation on the pool’s renewal next month. Council will look at a report about summer programming in the Heritage neighbourhood while Maple Leaf Pool is under construction.

The city says it has developed plans for child and youth programming, bus route changes and free transit to Wascana Pool.

Wascana Pool should stay open to Sept. 8 and the rebuilt Maple Leaf Pool is scheduled to reopen in 2020.