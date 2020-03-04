Wascana St. home damaged in 'very aggressive' blaze
Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 6:22PM CST
Fire crews were called to the 1000 block of Wascana St. for a house fire on Wednesday afternoon.
REGINA -- Fire crews were on scene of a “very aggressive” house fire in the 1000 block of Wascana St. on Wednesday afternoon.
Fire and Protective services said the call came in around 4:40 p.m., and when crews arrived on scene they found the home fully ablaze, with flames spreading to the attic.
No injuries have been reported.
Fire investigators will begin investigation once the scene is secure.