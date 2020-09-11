REGINA -- A Regina judge has ruled that Tristen Durocher may complete the Walking with our Angels vigil “without further incident.”

“The government’s and the PCC’s application is dismissed,” Justice Graeme Mitchell wrote.

He called the current bylaws "unconstitutional" and suggested the government and PCC take the necessary steps to create new bylaws in the next six months.

This is the outcome, announced Friday, of the provinces attempt to obtain a court order against Durocher and his fellow demonstrators, after more than a month of camping on legislative grounds.

Durocher, a suicide prevention advocate, and his supporters arrived at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on July 31. Durocher erected a tipi and has been camping on the grounds ever since, in hopes of sending a message to the province that more needs to be done for suicide prevention.