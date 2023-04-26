Wascana Toastmasters Club celebrates 75th birthday

The original Toastmasters club in Regina celebrated its 75th birthday on Tuesday.

The Wascana Toastmasters Club received its charter in 1948, and was the very first club in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The club’s goal is to build leadership and improving communication skills of its members.

While the membership has evolved over time, the club’s goal has remained the same.

The volunteer group meets weekly, and is one of nearly 15,000 clubs worldwide. There are 12 toastmaster clubs in Regina. Many of those members showed up on Tuesday night to help the Wascana Club celebrate their 75th birthday.

Brad Korbo, president of the Wascana Toastmasters Club, said his time in the club improved his public speaking skills, and helped him in his career.

“When I joined, I was at a meeting, I would sit in the back, not say anything, not contribute. Then after a short time in Toastmasters, then I had that self confidence, you know, the impromptu speaking,” he said.

Toastmasters clubs also welcomed many newcomers to Canada. Each new member is assigned a mentor, and helps them learn English and public speaking skills.