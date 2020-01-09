REGINA -- The Provincial Capital Commission is providing a new location for the Waskimo Family Day event as the original location has been deemed a risk to a nearby bird sanctuary.

The event has taken place on the ice in front of the Conexus Arts Centre, which the PCC says it “no longer ecologically sustainable from a long-term perspective for the Wascana Marsh area, which includes a federally designated Migratory Bird Sanctuary.”

The PCC has offered a new location for the event, free use of an on-land ice surface located on the west side of Broad Street, as well as $5,000 to apply to the cost of renting the facility.