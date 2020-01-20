REGINA -- Organizers say the Waskimo Winter Festival has been cancelled this year due to environmental concerns.

The cancellation announcement was made on Monday morning.

The Provincial Capital Commission said earlier this month that on-ice activities would need to move from the East Lake. In a press release, Waskimo said the restrictions resulted in the cancellation of public skating, speed skating competitions and outhouse races.

"Without activities like these on the lake, the true vision of Waskimo is incomplete," Waskimo chair Jeremy Parnes said in a news release. "Under these circumstances, it is the opinion of our board that it would be best to focus our energies on working with the PCC to come up with a solution from 2021 and beyond."

The PCC said earlier in January that the on-ice activities interfered with the Wascana Marsh area, including the Migratory Bird Sanctuary. The PCC offered a new location for the event, including an on-land ice surface on the west side of Broad Street.

The Wascana Centre is hosting a cross-country ski weekend on Jan. 25 and 26.

Waskimo organizers say they hope to have the event running again in 2021.