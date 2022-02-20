Waskimo Winter Festival returns with new name
Waskimo Winter Festival is back for this Family Day long weekend, but with a new name.
The Wascana Winter Festival is a family-focused outdoor event taking place Sunday Feb. 20 and Family Day Monday, Feb. 21.
Hosted in Wascana Park and at the new rink on Wascana Lake, events include horse-drawn wagon rides, free public skating, cross-country skiing, and snow cricket.
A release from the festival states the popular Fat Bike Races and Hole-lympic Outhouse Races will return Monday afternoon, with fireworks over the lake closing off the event on Monday night.
“Despite the challenges of the past few years, Regina's love affair with our classic winter festival remains strong,” said Kolene Gustafson, “Regina has always loved Waskimo, and we’re confident all that support will carry through as we embark on our new journey as the Wascana Winter Festival going forward.”
Events run on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Family Day Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All events are free, with the exception of the horse-drawn wagon rides.
More to come…
