Upgrades to Regina’s Wastewater Treatment Plant are complete, according to EPCOR.

The company says it has completed performance testing and final facility requirements for the project. Testing was done by an independent certification firm called BTY.

“EPCOR delivered the facility on time and under budget, meeting all the City’s requirements set out in the terms of the agreement,” said Regina Mayor Michael Fougere in a news release. “We have enjoyed a very positive and productive working relationship with the EPCOR team, and we are excited to provide the citizens of Regina with an outstanding facility that will meet the City’s future needs.”

EPCOR says the facility had a stress test to show it could process high-flow volumes of wastewater and the associated solids expected as Regina continues to grow. The work is also helping the city meet the province’s effluent requirements that came into effect in 2017.