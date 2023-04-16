Water main break causes temporary closure of Regina coffee shop

Brewed Awakenings’ east Regina location was suddenly closed on Sunday due to a water main break.

The coffee shop announced on its Facebook page late Sunday morning that its location at 3115 Woodhams Drive was closed as staff worked to clean up a flood in the store.

“Our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience,” the post read.

The coffee shops’ two other locations on Hill Avenue and Hamilton Street in the city’s downtown remained open.

In an update early Sunday afternoon, Brewed Awakening announced that the location reopened following the cleanup.