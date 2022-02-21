Water main break causing traffic trouble in west Regina

A water main break on McIntosh St., between 7th Ave. and North West Blvd., is causing some traffic issues.

A resident in the affected area said the break happened on Saturday, and small cars have been getting stuck in the water and ice.

Some of these cars have been stuck to the point of needing assistance from a tow truck.

The City of Regina is out with graders working to push the water and ice out of the impacted area of about 10 homes.

The resident told CTV News there was a front loader out Sunday to try and clear the area.

Traffic is not being re-routed and vehicles are still able to travel through the area.

CTV News reached out to the city about repair timelines, but received no response by time of publication.