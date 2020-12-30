REGINA -- A flow of warmer water from a culvert created unsafe ice conditions at a popular skating spot, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services.

On Wednesday morning, the community-built unsanctioned skating trail along Wascana Creek between Albert St. and Elphinstone St. was mostly as it had been since it was cleared off earlier in December.

The area most affected by a flow of water on Wascana Creek is seen at 11:15 A.M. Wednesday.

For many, the trail has been an outdoor escape from the stresses of life during the COVID-19 pandemic and a chance to lace up the skates with indoor rinks shut down.

The only visible sign of trouble was a small flow coming from one of the culverts along the creek’s bed, then mostly impacting the surrounding area.

Only a few hours later, the ice had deteriorated to the point water could be seen flowing in the creek. Regina Fire and Protective Services were on scene advising people to stay off the ice, water rescue gear in tow as a precaution.

The same area of Wascana Creek is shown just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. (Courtesy: Neil Sundeen)

“We just asked if it’s safe to skate on the ice there and [Regina fire] said at the moment today it’s not. They wouldn’t recommend skating on there because they had a leak that went on the ice and caused some cracks on there,” said one man who arrived to the creek with a hockey bag and stick.

Deputy Fire Chief Neil Sundeen said the culvert flow culprit turned out to be a water main break, noting it’s one example of how quickly and unpredictably ice conditions can change on these types of water bodies.

“They are mostly storm water receptacles and we have no way to predict the quality and the thickness of the ice and we just do not feel that its safe to be on any of those at all at this time,” Sundeen told CTV News.

“The outdoor rinks are flooded, Mosaic is now flooded, there are so many other options. We just really encourage people to use the hard bodied surfaces that are prepared by the city and please stay off any bodies of water.”

. @Regina_Fire urges residents to keep off all bodies of water and use City designated rinks instead. #yqr pic.twitter.com/pIvkCxNm4q — City of Regina (@CityofRegina) December 31, 2020

Outdoor rinks in Regina began opening on Dec. 22 and “Iceville” at Mosaic Stadium is set to open to the public for its first set of time slots on Thursday.