REGINA -- Residents of a northwest Regina neighbourhood woke up Monday morning to 18 inches of murky water on their block.

A water main break caused the issue on Church Drive in Sherwood Estates. The line runs along 9 Avenue North between McCarthy Boulevard and Courtney Street. One home on Church Drive was flooded and needed to be pumped out.

The rest of the block was left covered in a layer of mud.

The area is without water while crews work on repairs.