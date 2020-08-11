Advertisement
Water main break floods home in north Regina
Published Tuesday, August 11, 2020 3:51PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, August 11, 2020 4:22PM CST
A water main break caused a northwest Regina street to flood on Tuesday. (Wayne Mantyka / CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- Residents of a northwest Regina neighbourhood woke up Monday morning to 18 inches of murky water on their block.
A water main break caused the issue on Church Drive in Sherwood Estates. The line runs along 9 Avenue North between McCarthy Boulevard and Courtney Street. One home on Church Drive was flooded and needed to be pumped out.
The rest of the block was left covered in a layer of mud.
The area is without water while crews work on repairs.