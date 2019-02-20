Water main break leads to drinking water advisory in Weyburn area
A boil water advisory is in effect for when water does begin to flow through the community. (File image)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 7:54AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 20, 2019 8:37AM CST
A portion of the Weyburn area is under a drinking water advisory due to a water main break.
The Water Security Agency has issued a precautionary drinking water advisory for the hamlet of North Weyburn and Weyburn Utility Board customers. Anyone under the advisory should boil water for drinking or cooking for at least one minute.
The break led to depressurization and the safety of drinking water can’t be guaranteed, the WSA says.
The advisory will remain in place until it’s determined water is safe to drink again.