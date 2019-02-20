

CTV Regina





A portion of the Weyburn area is under a drinking water advisory due to a water main break.

The Water Security Agency has issued a precautionary drinking water advisory for the hamlet of North Weyburn and Weyburn Utility Board customers. Anyone under the advisory should boil water for drinking or cooking for at least one minute.

The break led to depressurization and the safety of drinking water can’t be guaranteed, the WSA says.

The advisory will remain in place until it’s determined water is safe to drink again.