

CTV Regina





The Water Security Agency has released its spring runoff outlook for 2018.

The agency confirmed that heavy snowfall in southern Saskatchewan has raised runoff projections to normal or above-normal.

Dry conditions led to an initial projection of below-normal runoff in the February forecast. But, 20-45 centimetres of snow in the southeastern part of the province has brought runoff in North Battleford, Saskatoon, Regina and Yorkton to near-normal levels. Above-normal runoff is expected in areas that received above-average precipitation in 2017 and into the winter, including Prince Albert, Hudson Bay and Nipawin. Flooding isn’t expected at this time.

Kindersley, Swift Current, Moose Jaw and Estevan are still projected as lower-than-normal spring runoff. The area will need significant spring moisture to help with potential agricultural and municipal water supply shortages.

The agency is expecting major water reservoirs will have enough water in 2018, thanks to high runoff in previous years and water management. It will focus on maximizing storage at lakes and reservoirs across southern Saskatchewan.