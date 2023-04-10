Water Security Agency warns of flood risk for parts of Sask.

Following recent rapid melting and runoff, the Water Security Agency (WSA) is warning the public of potential for ice jams in parts of Saskatchewan, which may lead to localized flooding.

Ice jams are possible on Swift Current Creek, the Moose Jaw River, the Qu’Appelle River, and the Wood River, according to a media advisory from the WSA.

Ice jams are common during spring time. However, they greatly increase the risk for localized flooding since they disrupt normal flows.

Higher than predicted water flows have been recorded in those areas and ice is still on the watercourses, the advisory said.

Because of the possibility of flooding from ice jams, WSA will be diverting water on the Swift Current Main Canal to reduce flows through the City of Swift Current.

The agency has also temporarily stopped outflows at Duncairn Dam.

Flows on the Moose Jaw River are expected to be at capacity, which was similar to March of last year.

The WSA is also preparing to manage flows along the Qu’Appelle River system, but as this won’t reduce the risk of ice jamming, residents are advised to be aware.

Residents should not venture out onto an ice jam under any circumstances, WSA said.