The Saskatchewan Health Authority says there will be a water shut off at Pasqua Hospital overnight on Saturday.

The shut off will begin at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and will last until 7:00 a.m. Sunday. The health authority said the shutoff is needed for improvements and maintenance to the water and sewer lines.

There will be alternative water supplies and washroom facilities for patients, visitors and staff while the water is turned off.