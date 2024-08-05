Waters deemed safe near Regina Beach after E. coli advisory
Testing from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) shows that E. coli levels have drastically decreased near Regina Beach – meaning the area is suitable for recreation once again.
An E. coli advisory was issued on Aug. 1 for the waters of Last Mountain Lake in the area of Regina Beach.
Testing from the provincial health authority on July 31 revealed that the geometric mean of E. coli near Regina Beach had reached 382.2 organisms per 100 millilitres, which is over 30 times the average reading for that area.
Testing from the previous month averaged around 11 orgs/100ml. Safe levels are considered to be below 235, according to the health region.
A follow up test on Aug. 2 revealed that E. coli readings had significantly declined – with the authority reporting just 8.3 orgs/100ml.
As of Monday, the SHA’s Healthy Beaches Program lists Regina Beach’s water status as "suitable."
Escherichia coli (E. coli) infection does not guarantee sickness. However, those who do become sick experience a wide range of symptoms, according to Health Canada.
They include nausea, vomiting, headaches, mild fever, severe stomach cramps and watery or bloody stool.
Symptoms appear within one to 10 days following exposure and end within five to 10 days.
More information on the water quality of Saskatchewan’s beaches can be found here.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. Supreme Court rejects Missouri lawsuit to block Trump's sentencing and gag order in New York hush money case
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an effort by Missouri’s Republican attorney general to lift a gag order and delay the sentencing of former President Donald Trump following his conviction in the New York hush money case.
DEVELOPING Google loses massive antitrust lawsuit over its search dominance
Google has violated U.S. antitrust law with its search business, a federal judge ruled Monday, handing the tech giant a staggering court defeat with the potential to reshape how millions of Americans get information online and to upend decades of dominance.
Evacuations ordered in B.C. as water flows over landslide that dammed Chilcotin River
The B.C. government says people along the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser Rivers downstream from a massive landslide should evacuate immediately after water began flowing through the slide.
'Nobody deserved to die': Neighbours, friends react to Stratford, Ont. shooting
A neighbourhood in Stratford, Ont. is reeling from the shock of a triple shooting that has left residents in disbelief.
Dow drops 760 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries
Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
'Nothing moves': Uncertainty hangs over shippers as potential rail strike looms
Shippers and producers are holding their breath ahead of a possible strike by thousands of rail workers this month that would halt freight traffic, clog ports and disrupt industries.
Bangladesh's PM resigns and flees country as protesters storm her residence capping weeks of unrest
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's departure threatens to create even more instability in the densely populated nation on India's border that is already dealing with a series of crises, from high unemployment and corruption to climate change.
3 in hospital after 30 to 40 shots fired in Montreal's West Island
Three people are in hospital after 30 to 40 shots were fired in Montreal's West Island.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Beyond the stage: Saskatoon Fringe's outdoor festival
The Saskatoon Fringe Festival is underway, and Broadway Avenue is alive, bustling with dense crowds, and street performances.
-
Riders hand Elks first win of the season
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
-
A 99 year old temperature record fell in Sask. Friday afternoon
Heat warnings have ended across most of Saskatchewan on Saturday after a day that saw more than a handful of temperature records fall on Friday, including a 99 year old record in one community.
Winnipeg
-
Train derailment in River Heights: WPS
A minor train derailment held up traffic in River Heights Monday afternoon.
-
WFPS crews tackle trio of fires early Monday morning
Winnipeg firefighters had a busy Monday morning as they responded to three blazes in less than three hours.
-
What's open and closed for Terry Fox Day in Winnipeg
Terry Fox Day will be celebrated in Manitoba on Monday, resulting in hour changes or closures for several businesses and services in the province.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 3 P.M. MT
LIVE @ 3 P.M. MT Trudeau visits Jasper wildfire command centre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Alberta on Monday to visit the Jasper wildfire command centre.
-
Heritage Festival cancels Monday events due to 'significant' storm damage
The Edmonton Heritage Festival announced it will be closed Monday due to storm damage.
-
'Monsters': Sturgeon endure in Alberta rivers, but their future is uncertain
They lurk in the murky depths of some of Alberta's biggest rivers, living fossils from when giant lizards strode the earth.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 3 P.M. MT
LIVE @ 3 P.M. MT Trudeau visits Jasper wildfire command centre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Alberta on Monday to visit the Jasper wildfire command centre.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Calgary
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Calgary just before noon Monday by Environment Canada and Climate Change. (ECCC).
-
Stampeders rally in final quarter to knock off Argonauts 27-23
A clutch fourth-quarter performance led the Calgary Stampeders to a thrilling 27-23 win over the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday.
Lethbridge
-
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Businesses in Lethbridge seeing boost in business as heat warning remains in effect
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
-
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Toronto
-
What's open and closed in Toronto over the August long weekend
The August long weekend is upon us, meaning that some businesses and services will be closed come Monday.
-
14-year-old Brampton girl flies solo above GTA, one of youngest to do so
At just 14 years old, Anaya Sohail has become one of the youngest people in Canada to fly an aircraft after she took to the skies solo for the first time and flew over the Greater Toronto Area last month.
-
'Bag of money up front:' Ontario rural communities boost incentives to attract medical staff
As small communities across Ontario struggle to recruit doctors and nurses, one town has landed on a strategy that appears poised for success: giving them 'a bag of money up front.'
Ottawa
-
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
-
Gatineau Olympiques to honour former goalie who died in crash
The Gatineau Olympiques have set a date to pay tribute to a former goalie who died in a collision in Ottawa this month.
-
'Bag of money up front:' Rural communities boost incentives to attract medical staff
As small communities across Ontario struggle to recruit doctors and nurses, one town has landed on a strategy that appears poised for success: giving them 'a bag of money up front.'
Montreal
-
3 in hospital after 30 to 40 shots fired in Montreal's West Island
Three people are in hospital after 30 to 40 shots were fired in Montreal's West Island.
-
Man's body found in Montreal's Olympic Basin
A 20-year-old man is dead after his body was found in the Olympic Basin on Ile-Notre-Dame.
-
Health Canada recalling Gerber brand baby cereal due to possible Cronobacter
Health Canada has issued a recall for Gerber brand Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal due to possible Cronobacter contamination.
Vancouver
-
Evacuations ordered in B.C. as water flows over landslide that dammed Chilcotin River
The B.C. government says people along the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser Rivers downstream from a massive landslide should evacuate immediately after water began flowing through the slide.
-
Lillooet ER temporarily closed due to staff shortage
The emergency department at Lillooet Hospital was closed on B.C. Day due to a lack of physicians, according to Interior Health.
-
Most B.C. heat warnings lifted, lightning forecast for southeast
After heat warnings covered more than 20 regions in B.C. Saturday, and over a dozen Sunday, only six remain in effect Monday as temperatures begin to regulate.
Vancouver Island
-
Evacuations ordered in B.C. as water flows over landslide that dammed Chilcotin River
The B.C. government says people along the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser Rivers downstream from a massive landslide should evacuate immediately after water began flowing through the slide.
-
Most B.C. heat warnings lifted, lightning forecast for southeast
After heat warnings covered more than 20 regions in B.C. Saturday, and over a dozen Sunday, only six remain in effect Monday as temperatures begin to regulate.
-
Dow drops 760 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries
Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.
Kelowna
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
-
After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
-
Small earthquake felt in B.C.'s Okanagan
A small earthquake rumbled near Penticton, B.C. on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
London
-
'Tragic occurrence': Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont., Thames River
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Chatham area
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chatham and the surrounding area, which tapers off into a severe thunderstorm watch as you move north toward London.
-
‘Hotels were full’; Ontario Summer Games were huge boost to London Sport Tourism
“The hotels have been full, and we've heard a lot of great things from restaurants as well,” says Zanth Jarvis, director of Sport Tourism with Tourism London.
Kitchener
-
'Nobody deserved to die': Neighbours, friends react to Stratford, Ont. shooting
A neighbourhood in Stratford, Ont. is reeling from the shock of a triple shooting that has left residents in disbelief.
-
Man wanted after removing monitoring bracelet while out on bail: police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Kitchener resident, Aleksandar Ivaz, who is currently out on bail for a number of criminal offences.
-
'Tragic occurrence': Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont., Thames River
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Early morning apartment fire in Greater Sudbury displaces multiple families
Residents of a 20-unit apartment complex on Burton Avenue in Greater Sudbury were evacuated early Monday after a fire ripped through multiple units.
-
Online trading platforms appear to go dark during huge market sell-off
Several online brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard appeared to be down for thousands of users early Monday during one of the biggest stock markets sell-offs of 2024.
-
Canada's Ethan Katzberg wins Olympic gold in hammer throw with dominating performance
Ethan Katzberg experienced an unforgettable moment Sunday -- and made history in the process.
Atlantic
-
N.B. police find 22-year-old dead in Maquapit Lake
Search teams found the body of a 22-year-old swimmer in Maquapit Lake in Clarks Corner, N.B., on Sunday afternoon.
-
From school boards to dog adoption, N.S. Tories have pulled back from 2021 promises
Campaign promises to fund mental health care, reinstate public school boards and give tax breaks for dog adoptions are among the pledges that, nearly three years into his mandate, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has either tossed aside or been slow to enact.
-
Hundreds line the streets for Halifax Natal Day Parade
The heat and humidity didn’t stop hundreds of people from lining the streets to enjoy the 127th Natal Day Parade in Halifax on Monday.
N.L.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
-
Labrador man denied long-sought hearing about his detainment for a tweet
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
-
N.L. opposition calls for firing of university chair over forwarding of alumnus email
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.