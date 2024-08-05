Waters deemed safe near Regina Beach after E. coli advisory

Testing from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) shows that E. coli levels have drastically decreased near Regina Beach – meaning the area is suitable for recreation once again.

An E. coli advisory was issued on Aug. 1 for the waters of Last Mountain Lake in the area of Regina Beach.

Testing from the provincial health authority on July 31 revealed that the geometric mean of E. coli near Regina Beach had reached 382.2 organisms per 100 millilitres, which is over 30 times the average reading for that area.

Testing from the previous month averaged around 11 orgs/100ml. Safe levels are considered to be below 235, according to the health region.

A follow up test on Aug. 2 revealed that E. coli readings had significantly declined – with the authority reporting just 8.3 orgs/100ml.

As of Monday, the SHA’s Healthy Beaches Program lists Regina Beach’s water status as "suitable."

Escherichia coli (E. coli) infection does not guarantee sickness. However, those who do become sick experience a wide range of symptoms, according to Health Canada.

They include nausea, vomiting, headaches, mild fever, severe stomach cramps and watery or bloody stool.

Symptoms appear within one to 10 days following exposure and end within five to 10 days.

More information on the water quality of Saskatchewan’s beaches can be found here.