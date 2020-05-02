REGINA -- The Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) has delayed the start of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league announced in a press release.

For now, the league is tentatively looking at a late June or early July start. WCBL president Kevin Kvame said the league is keeping its options open.

“Although the circumstances are not moving quickly enough at present in our favour, we want to look at all option in order to play this year,” said Kvame. “We still want to maintain hope that a partial season can be played should health and government positions on the pandemic change enough to make it feasible.”

The WCBL release said all league decisions about starting a season will be guided by local and provincial governments and health officials.

The Regina Red Sox, Weyburn Beavers, Moose Jaw Miller Express and the Swift Current 57s make up the four current Saskatchewan teams in the league. The Yorkton Cardinals and Melville Millionaires were set to take a one year absence in 2020.