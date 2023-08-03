'We all become one people': Newcomers to Regina given the grand tour of QCX
While those who have lived in Regina for a while are likely familiar with the summer time tradition of the Queen City Exhibition (QCX), many newcomers to the province are experiencing it for the first time.
“It’s exciting, I love it. I love everything about it and I’m here to explore more,” said Carolyne Karitanyi.
For her, the QCX is a brand new experience. She moved to Regina from Rwanda seven months ago – and now along with many other newcomers, she’s seeing what Regina has to offer.
“They want to be a part of our community, they want to know what’s going on,” Charlene Oancia - acting director of people services for REAL District - told CTV News.
“It’s a great way for new people and people who are existing here to welcome new people to come to our community, get to know them, introduce them to all sorts of different programs, businesses, job opportunities, and making friends.”
They are part of a group that stopped by REAL district to check out the QCX for the first time together.
This multi-year program is run in partnership with North American Midway and REAL – where over 300 new Canadians are invited to attend the Ex and all it has to offer.
“I came with my family to enjoy ourselves. There’s this many people and you are able to at least make friends,” said newcomer Olalekan Alogi.
For many in one group, they’ve been looking forward to this day for a variety of reasons.
“It’s really fun getting to know new people,” one young girl said.
“I meet new people, some are from my school so I can talk with them,” her little brother added.
Attendees can go on rides, catch a show, enjoy some food and even wait for the Flo Rida concert taking place in the evening.
“I’ve been hearing it for months and I can’t wait to see what’s happening today,” said Karitanyi.
This program is run annually and organizers are looking forward to bringing it back with even more newcomers next year.
For Karitanyi – it’s an experience she won’t soon forget.
“You see people who have come from all over the world,” she said.
“When they get to meet each other we all become one people.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said the day after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
'Such a sweet boy': 3-year-old killed by falling tree in B.C. remembered
A three-year-old boy who was killed by a falling tree on a camping trip in B.C. is being remembered as sweet, curious and considerate.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Buffy Sainte-Marie retires from live performances, cites health concerns
Buffy Sainte-Marie has announced that she's retiring from live performances.
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately failed attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power.
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500K units if immigration continues at current pace: report
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500,000 units within just two years if immigration continues at its current pace, according to a recent report.
'It brought me to tears': Rally takes over Portage and Main for landfill search, families feeling hopeful something will happen
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
'Very, very unusual': Divers discover 7 shipwrecks off Quebec's Magdalen Islands
A team of divers have discovered seven shipwrecks off Quebec’s Magdalen’s islands.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man previously convicted of hate speech now accused of impersonating a police officer
A Saskatchewan man convicted of promoting hatred against Jewish people is accused of impersonating a police officer in Saskatoon.
-
Sask. residents see shortfall in access to health care providers, new report says
Saskatchewan residents are below the national average when it comes to having access to healthcare providers, according to a new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
-
Saskatoon mayor says recent spat during budget meeting was about procedure, not sign of greater conflict
Saskatoon’s mayor Charlie Clark says council has been working well together as they try and reduce the budget shortfall for the next couple of years.
Winnipeg
-
'It brought me to tears': Rally takes over Portage and Main for landfill search, families feeling hopeful something will happen
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
-
'Lost our biggest customer': local alcohol makers struggle as Liquor Mart labour dispute drags on
The ongoing labour dispute between Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) and union workers took a new direction Thursday as hundreds of MGEU members rallied at the steps of the Manitoba Legislature, demanding wage increases as part of a new contract.
-
Opposition cries foul as Manitoba premier says some government ads will continue
The Manitoba government is planning to continue to run advertisements promoting rebate cheques and some other programs in the lead-up to the Oct. 3 provincial election, despite accusations from the Opposition that it's an unfair use of taxpayer dollars.
Calgary
-
Regulated rate rise driving access fees high for every Calgarian
As the regulated rate option (RRO) for electricity hits record highs Albertans are being encouraged to sign contracts to ensure electricity price stability, but Calgarians who have signed contracts will still see their bill go up as the RRO rises.
-
'Selfless,' recently engaged youth pastor identified as Kananaskis plane crash victim
Luke MacKelvie's family describes the 25-year-old victim of Friday's Kananaskis plane crash as a selfless lover of the outdoors and a passionate Christian.
-
Kananaskis trail closed due to injured grizzly bear
A trail in Kananaskis Country has been temporarily closed due to the proximity of an injured grizzly bear.
Edmonton
-
Man sentenced after fatal police shooting northeast of Edmonton
An Alberta man has been found guilty for his actions in a chain of events that led up to a fatal police shooting last year.
-
Guide to 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival
The annual Edmonton Heritage Festival, which turns 50 this year, is billed as the world's largest multicultural celebration.
-
This clothing store is opening a second location in Edmonton
Japanese clothing store chain Uniqlo is opening a second location in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
-
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS | Camp counsellor who allegedly filmed 6-year-old in washroom works for CBSA
A Mississauga camp counsellor charged with child pornography-related offences after allegedly filming a six-year-old in a washroom is an employee with the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) and, according to Peel Regional Police (PRP), was in the process of being hired as a police officer.
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tornado touches down in Ottawa's south end
Environment Canada says a tornado touched down 9 km northwest of Metcalfe Thursday evening, as severe weather moved across the region.
-
OC Transpo, Rideau Transit Group begin work to reposition restraining rails on O-Train line
OC Transpo remains optimistic Ottawa's LRT system will resume on Aug. 14, as work begins to reposition some of the restraining rails at eight locations along the light-rail transit system.
-
Ottawa home prices increase $37,800 year-over-year
The average selling price for a new home in Ottawa increased $37,834 in July compared to a year ago, the first year-over-year increase in home prices in 10 months.
Vancouver
-
Blocked exits, combustible waste, exposed wires: Allegations of fire safety violations by Vancouver building owners detailed
Months before flames ripped through an apartment building in Mount Pleasant, fire inspectors were sounding the alarm on the safety of the building.
-
'Such a sweet boy': 3-year-old killed by falling tree in B.C. remembered
A three-year-old boy who was killed by a falling tree on a camping trip in B.C. is being remembered as sweet, curious and considerate.
-
Old Kits schoolhouse gets new life as Squamish language centre for children
Saved from demolition, a century-old schoolhouse has a new lease on life -- providing a space for future generations to learn the Squamish language.
Montreal
-
After a serious crash, she declined speedy surgery in Italy. Now she's on a waitlist in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
-
Firetruck in sinkhole fiasco throws spotlight on Montreal road repairs budget
In a city where you can't seem to avoid construction and potholes, even the fire trucks can't catch a break. It took two hours for a Montreal fire truck to be pulled from a sinkhole in the city's downtown on Wednesday.
-
New squad to clamp down on illegal Airbnbs in 3 Montreal boroughs
There's a new squad cracking down on illegal Airbnbs in Montreal, four months after a deadly fire stirred nationwide discussion about short-term rentals and their lack of oversight. The four-person squad will target the Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie and Sud-Ouest boroughs, where most short-term rental listings are located, despite being illegal in many neighbourhoods.
Vancouver Island
-
Thousands head to Laketown Ranch as Sunfest gets underway
In the campground of Laketown Ranch near the town of Lake Cowichan, anticipation is building for Vancouver Island’s largest music festival, Sunfest.
-
Langford musician overcomes challenging childhood to perform inspiring songs
Before Jaimey Hamilton discovered the healing power of making music, learning to play the guitar as a child felt like a chore.
-
BC Ferries braces for busiest long weekend of the year amid problem-plagued summer
It’s all hands on deck at BC Ferries as staff brace for the busiest long weekend of the year.
Atlantic
-
N.S. invests $5.6 million for first physician assistant program in Atlantic Canada
The Nova Scotia government has announced the creation of Atlantic Canada's first physician assistant program, at Dalhousie University.
-
Teenagers missing from Cape Breton travel group believed to be in Halifax
Police say two teenagers from India who went missing from a group travelling in Cape Breton are now in Halifax.
-
Elderly pedestrian dies, teen driver arrested for leaving scene of fatal collision: N.B. RCMP
An elderly pedestrian has died following a crash in New Brunswick and an 18-year-old driver has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay-area woman sentenced for selling drugs to woman who later died
A North Bay-area woman who was facing a manslaughter charge in connection with an overdose death has instead pled guilty to trafficking.
-
Police confirm two deaths in Kirkland Lake, Ont., are homicides
Two people who died last week in Kirkland Lake were victims of homicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday.
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener neurologist charged with 50 counts of sexual assault testifies about breast, pelvic exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients testified about his process and reasoning for conducting breast, pelvic and rectal exams on Thursday morning.
-
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church transforms into affordable housing in Kitchener
It’s a unique project in an unlikely space – an empty church in Kitchener is being transformed into affordable housing.
-
'I'm just constantly spinning in circles': Canada’s healthcare crisis hits close to home in Waterloo Region
A new report is highlighting issues within Canada’s healthcare subsystem. It cites staffing shortages and surgical backlogs are among the top issues, and it is hitting close to home.