REGINA -- A Regina woman is helping people of all ages with an app geared toward teaching users about their own mental health.

Trina Markusson found her path to mindfulness after a period in her life where she experienced anxiety and depression.

Markusson is a mindfulness coach. She goes to Saskatchewan schools and provides students with tools they can practice to relieve stress and anxiety.

Early on her career, she started to become aware of pressure kids face and how many aren't taught ways to unwind and to cope with stress.

Markusson decided she wanted to expand her focus and reach all age groups so she created an app for smart phones called, “Release”.

"I hope that this app teaches people tools for their own resilience,” she said. We don’t have control over what happens out there is our life and the stresses that come in, however we do have control of how we respond to those stresses, the thoughts we think and the emotions we feel."

She is an award winning author of a children's book about mindfulness titled, “Good Morning Sunshine”.

"Mindfulness is really about focus, and it’s learning how to train our brain to focus on what we are doing in the present moment,” Markusson said. “When we do that, we let go of the stressful thoughts that are causing us to feel stress in our body."