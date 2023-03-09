'We are fully committed': Preeceville Group Home to remain open following discussions with ministry

Preeceville, Sask. -

A group home in Preeceville, Sask. that was set to close at the end of March, won’t be closing its doors after all.

Following a rally held by CUPE on Monday at the Mackenzie Training Centre, the board of Mackenzie Society Ventures Inc. (MSVI) has decided to continue operating the facility after meeting with the ministry.

That’s according to Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky, who spoke to CTV News following session Wednesday.

“The ministry has for the last few days, the last little while, has been meeting with the [MSVI] board and as a result of those conversations, my understanding that the group home in Preeceville will remain open. Our focus has always been the clients in the group homes, so glad to hear that,” he said.

“ … There were some issues with some of the staffing and there were some communications issues is my understanding. That was worked through.”

Makowsky continued to state that the ministry continues to work closely with the board.

He clarified the issues weren’t funding-related with the government.

Meanwhile, CUPE received a letter from the MSVI board on Wednesday, informing the union that it will not be closing the home.

CUPE shared the letter it received yesterday on the closure as well



Here it is, in full: (2/2) pic.twitter.com/FjLb6NmsMz — Brady Lang (@BradyLangCTV) March 9, 2023

CUPE provided the letter in full to CTV News Thursday morning.

In it, the board said it has “no intention of closing” the group home “now or in the future.”

“We are fully committed to maintaining the operation and running of the Group Home,” the letter reads.

“We plan to work with CUPE and work with leadership of MSVI to address concerns in the communication that CUPE has raised. We recognize your concerns regarding bargaining difficulties, outstanding grievances and communication challenges. We are dedicated to the staff, the community and most of all the valuable participants who we have the privilege of supporting in our small community.”

The board added that all layoff notices to staff — which CUPE said previously would have affected eight staff members — have been rescinded.

MSVI reached out to CTV News Wednesday over the phone, indicating that a statement would be sent Wednesday afternoon. CTV News did not receive a statement by publishing.

Three participants live at the group home currently, receiving 24 hour care from staff of MSVI.