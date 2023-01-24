'We are people too': Roughriders launch mental wellness program aimed at youth

Saskatchewan Roughrider Dan Clark presenting to grade 7 and 8's at St. Angela Merici Elementary School in Regina. (Brit Dort/CTV News) Saskatchewan Roughrider Dan Clark presenting to grade 7 and 8's at St. Angela Merici Elementary School in Regina. (Brit Dort/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener