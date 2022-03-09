'We are really struggling': Regina restaurant facing financial challenges following pandemic

Bomb Tempura & Korean BBQ is facing possible closure as it struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family run business currently has two locations in Regina, one in the east end and one in the northwest.

A third location closed during the height of the pandemic. Something that hit the family, who has been in the restaurant business for 18 years, hard.

Jade Park, general manager, said over the last two years, both locations saw a 60-70 per cent drop in revenue.

“It’s been really tough for us to get the rent going, get our bills paid and employees paid. Which makes things hard for everyone,” Park said. “It’s like a domino effect because then the people who take our bills can’t pay their bills.”

She said one thing that has helped and also hurt them is third party apps like Skip the Dishes and Door Dash. They are allowing people more access to food, but cost the restaurant a lot of money.

“They charge us like 30 per cent and it leaves us with nothing,” Park added. “We are pretty much working for them without any pay.”

Food costs are also rising, creating an even bigger issue for the restaurant.

Park said the last thing they want to do is increase prices on the menu, adding if the restaurant is struggling, others must be struggling too.

The restaurant has applied for federal subsidies, but said it is taking longer than expected to receive the financial relief.

“They tell us it’s going to be here in 15 days, but it takes 45 days. Now it’s at 45 days and it’s taking even longer. It kind of sets us behind on everything,” Park said.

She reached out to Warren Steinley, MP for Regina-Lewvan, for help navigating the subsidy process.

Steinley said he received the message earlier this week, adding there have been a few businesses dealing with delays as the government can’t keep up with demand.

“The (federal) Liberals have moved the goal post on a few of these programs over the last couple of years and there is confusion on the criteria that can be met,” Steinley told CTV News.

He said the first step is to secure a Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) agent to review the application, something he is working on.

“Once we get in contact with the CRA agent specifically, then we can work with that agent to make sure the process and navigation gets looked at and hopefully moves along faster,” Steinley added.

Park said the subsidies would help, but what is really needed is customers coming through the doors again. She hopes business will increase with the lifting of Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 mandates.

“I hope we can start over, have a fresh start and hopefully our hard work will pay off,” Park said.

She added it’s important to shop and eat local as Regina businesses try to recover from the pandemic.