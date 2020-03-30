REGINA -- Several Regina businesses and organizations have partnered up to create a new website aimed to inform and support local businesses and the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

The site was co-created by Regina marketing agency Ayden Creative and Cansoft Technologies with help from community members like Regina Warehouse District, MNP, and the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District.

"This is a really good opportunity for us to create a centralized hub of information in the community where we can share what's going on in the community," said Tara Osipoff, CEO of Ayden Creative.

The website serves as a virtual bulletin board, providing information for business support, a list of what stores and restaurants are open and links to local health and fitness classes available online.

"We have a 'Good News' section on the site as well which is good just to lift everyone's spirits because I think that's really needed," Osipoff said.

The site went live on March 26 and is constantly adding new businesses and information as the COVID-19 situation evolves.

Businesses or community members interested in posting their information on the website can do so by filling out the "Are you a helper?" form on the bottom of the homepage.