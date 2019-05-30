The 50th year of the Regina Folk Festival and the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour will both be held in the Queen City on the same weekend in August, but the festival is looking at the bright side of this intimidating match-up.

“Maybe this is the perfect time for this to happen because there is an opportunity to bring people in for both events,” Sandra Butel, CEO and Artistic Director of the Regina Folk Festival said.

The festival will be held at Victoria Park from Friday, Aug. 9 to Sunday, Aug. 11. The Garth Brooks concert will fall right in the middle, on Saturday, August 10 at Mosaic Stadium.

This isn’t the first time the festival has faced conflict in its 50 years of operation.

From 40-plus degree days, artists dropping out at the last minute and Aerosmith being booked on the same weekend as the festival’s 40th anniversary, organizers are used to making the best out of tough situations.

“You don’t get to be a 50 year old event without knowing how to get through things that seem like difficulties, and treat them like opportunities,” Butel said.

Mosaic Stadium is owned by the City of Regina, who says the timing of the concert wasn’t its decision. Performance dates are chosen by the tour itself.

The city agrees this is a good opportunity to draw people to the city, and hopefully attract them to both events.

“This is a good problem to have,” Michael Fougere, the mayor of Regina, said. “We have so many people coming to the city, we have a unique concert, we have the 50th anniversary of the festival and people will be there to celebrate that, too. So, I hope there won’t be a problem.”

Butel said it’s important for people to remember they can easily take in both events, as the festival runs all weekend long, and the concert is only one night.

“I think it’s really important for us to show – as a city – that we can handle this. That this is not beyond us,” Butel said.

Butel said festival organizers and the Real Exhibition Association Limited are set to meet in the coming days to discuss partnership opportunities for both events, including the possibility of cross-promotion between the two.