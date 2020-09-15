REGINA -- With active COVID-19 cases gradually rising in Saskatchewan, the Premier is reminding residents to use caution when gathering in groups as the province heads into the fall.

Active cases of COVID-19 have increased for four of the past five days in Saskatchewan.

The province reached its peak in active cases with 322 at the end of July. After declining for 28 of the next 47 days and hitting a low of 29 on Sept. 2, active cases are on the rise again.

"We can’t let our guard down, we’re not finished," Premier Scott Moe said on Monday.

The Premier reminded residents to keep gatherings under 30 people, maintain proper physical distancing with people outside your household and avoid sharing food.

"This is important as the weather cools down and we start to head back indoors for winter, in fact, based on our experience to date, these are the settings where we have to be in particularly careful," Moe said.

Social gatherings have also been the source of a case spike in Ontario where Premier Doug Ford is considering imposing new restrictions. Premier Moe says he hasn’t considering rolling back Saskatchewan’s reopen plan at this time.

The province has announced 69 new positive cases over the past five days, which has pushed the active case numbers back into triple digits at 101.

"The number of active cases in Saskatchewan is still fairly low, but it’s been going up again over the course of the past few days," Moe said.

Saskatoon is currently the main source of active cases in Saskatchewan with 42 of 101 active cases.

There are 27 active cases in the central east region, leaving 32 in the other 11 regions around the province.

17 active cases in Saskatoon are tied to a social gathering and the province expects more cases to be linked to this gathering as contact tracing continues.

"Many of us may at times over the course of the last six months been guilty of just becoming a little bit complacent in some of these more personal gatherings with friends and family... and that’s exactly the incidents that have led to some of our larger outbreaks," Moe said.