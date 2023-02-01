'We didn’t expect it': Regina woman $250K richer after PICK 2 draw

(Photo courtesy of Sask. Lotteries) (Photo courtesy of Sask. Lotteries)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Mexico zoo director killed, cooked 4 pygmy goats for party

The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener