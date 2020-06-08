REGINA -- A Regina couple living in Mexico is helping support their community that has been struggling since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After vacationing to the country many times in the past, Karen and Grant Swanson packed up their Regina home five years ago and moved to Bucerias, Mexico.

The couple got into the tourism industry, renting out golf carts. They, along with a majority of the locals in their new community, rely on tourists.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started sending tourists home in February, the industry and its workers took a massive hit.

“It basically laid off probably 80 per cent of the people in our area,” said Grant.

“People who are working - the beach vendors, the restaurant workers, the hotel workers - they basically live day-to-day as is,” said Karen. “With the tourism just totally ending, they have literally no food.”

Friends of the Swanson’s were forced home suddenly due to the pandemic. That meant food and other supplies were going to be left unused. People offered their extra food to Karen and Grant to give to the local community.

“We discovered a huge need,” said Grant. “The first day we tried to give away some food, we had hundred of people swarm us on the street. My phone rang off the hook when we gave out numbers to call back.”

“We pack up a bag – about a week’s worth of food. We’ve given food to over 1,200 families – about 1,600 bags of food – we have people calling us everyday,” said Karen.

The long term plan for the Swanson’s is to continue helping out the people of Bucerias.

“We see a lot of opportunity to invest in this communities’ people,” said Karen. “So we would love to continue to help the people of this community, to help people be able to provide themselves down the road.”

The GoFundMe has raised almost $24,000. The Swanson’s say Bucerias is a popular spot among Saskatchewan vacationers. Some of the biggest supporters are from their home province and they are feeling the support.

“[These people] have been selling you stuff on the beach for years,” said Karen. “They’ve been selling the Rider ponchos and the bracelets and now they need your help. It’s a really cool connection.”