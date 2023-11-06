'We don't have the people': Sask community based organizations call for more funding, better wages

Saskatchewan community based organizations (CBOs) are calling on the province to increase their funding so they can raise wages and continue to provide services.

“We have to fight for money from the government,” said Mackenzie Society Venture’s Angie Pawliw.

The Mackenzie Society is a group home in Preeceville, Sask.

The home and other CBOs rely on provincial funding to pay wages and provide services.

Pawliw says her wage has increased only about $15 in the 35 years she’s worked at the home.

In March, they held a fundraiser just to keep it operating.

“[The government] says it’s about the money,” she told reporters. “But when we’re bargaining, that’s the carrot dangling over our head.”

Colvel Van Opstal, an addictions attendant at Pine Lodge Treatment Centre in Regina says they don’t have the capacity to provide the necessary services individuals in their care need on a daily basis.

“If I can do something, I would love to make the world a better place,” she said.

Of the 80 CBOs across the province, just two have a multi-year funding agreement with the government.

Those who don’t, cannot raise pay to be competitive with industry-standard wages and retain staff.

“Some of these workers haven’t seen a pay raise in more than a decade,” said NDP MLA Meara Conway.

“It takes people to [provide these services],” said Wakamow Social Detox Centre’s Jackei Waston. “We don’t have the people to do it.”

The government budgeted $4 million for community based organization operations in its latest budget.

“They are not direct government employees,” Minister of Social Services Gene Makowski explained. “We buy their services and provide funding based on the amount of work per hour.”

CBOs who attended Monday’s sitting at the legislative assembly met with the minister to hear further concerns.