'We enjoy winter': Regina skiing enthusiasts welcome frigid temperatures
Frigid temperatures are expected throughout Saskatchewan as the province prepares for the holiday season.
Extreme cold warnings are already in place in northern Saskatchewan as temperatures are dipping into the high 20’s and low 30’s.
Members of the Regina Ski Club are taking advantage of the colder weather.
“The snow came relatively early this year, and not everybody loves that but it is here and that's great,” Dale Hjertass, president of the Regina Ski Club told CTV News.
“You get a chance to get more days of skiing in and total and skiers generally, we enjoy winter.”
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) meteorologist Robin Dyck said a high pressure system is pushing colder arctic air into the prairies.
“We're looking at highs around the minus 20 mark and then near that minus 30, even as low as minus 33 and that will persist throughout the entire week,” Dyck said.
With the incoming cold weather, Hjertass said skiers need to proceed with caution when enjoying the outdoors.
“Have to be aware you could freeze up fairly quickly when it's cold,” Hjertass said.
“It's nice to be with somebody so once in a while you just stop and check each other's cheeks and make sure nobody's starting to freeze.”
“Take precautions, make sure you're if you are having to go outside you’re dressing [up],” Dyck explained.
“Or maybe taking breaks inside if you can, checking in on your relatives.”
Dyck adding that the cold temperatures won’t be around long with seasonal temperatures returning in time for the holidays, which is a welcome sign for Hjertaas.
“I would regard sort of the minus four to minus 12 range is about perfect for cross country skiing,” he said.
“Snow crystals get sharper when it's cold, and they drag in your wax and slow down.”
Residents are also reminded not to leave their pets outside for long periods of time and to dress them appropriately for the weather.
