“We have a lot of responsibility.” Sikh community members teach legislators about significance of the turban.

Regina’s Sikh community came to the legislative building Friday to teach about the significance of wearing a turban.

Members of the Sikh community were careful about colours as they wrapped turbans on some members of the Saskatchewan legislature.

For Saskatchewan Party MLA Muhammad Fiaz, it was a green turban.

“I’m very much familiar with the turban, how to tie this one,” Fiaz explained. “The Sikh turban is a little bit different than the one Muslim people wear. It’s slightly different.”

“We have a lot of responsibility,” said Hem Juttla, a member of the Sikh community that was present for the turban tying event. “The responsibility means you don’t just tie a turban and walk around. We defend the oppressed.”

Local Sikhs practise responsibility by serving 1200 meals every Sunday from a street corner in North Central Regina.

The NDP’s Trent Wotherspoon was present. He donned an orange turban.

“They’re out there every Sunday feeding the hungry, addressing food security in our community and that’s reflective of Sikh values of humanity and generosity,” said Wotherspoon

The principles of caring and service are also shared by Regina police. Members of the community engagement unit set aside their hats for turbans.

“Here today we are supporting the Sikh Heritage Month and we’re with our Sikh friends here,” Constable Frank Covacs of RPS explained. “We come here to tie some turbans and support this great day.

“Sikhism brings people together,” Wotherspoon said to Fiaz.

The turbans served their purpose, bringing a moment of unity to the legislative.