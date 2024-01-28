'We have a plane now': Take a look inside one of Saskatchewan's most interesting fishing shacks

When Lee Saretsky came across an old airplane on Facebook Marketplace, the decision of what to do next was immediate.

The gutted aircraft had to be turned into an ice fishing shack.

“Buddies were easy, wife was on the fence … still might be on the fence,” Saretsky laughed. “But we have a plane now, so it’s great.”

“We just knew immediately we had to do it,” said Derek Davis, another one of the ice shack creators. “It would be hilarious, and it would actually work out pretty good for an ice fishing shack.”

For Saretsky’s wife Deidre, the purchase went ahead despite her best efforts.

“He’s always looking at things on marketplace,” she explained. “I’ve tried to block the app on his phone a few times but he just said ‘I’m buying this plane for an ice fishing shack’ and I said ‘no, no you’re not’ and he said ‘I’m doing it’ and I said ‘please, don’t do that.’”

After pitching the idea to his friends, they purchased the plane for $3,000 and got to work in September of 2022.

“We had to do a lot of gutting and removing a bunch of hydraulic lines, we had to fit the frame underneath to put the skis on, and the wheels on, make a hitch on it, install the diesel heaters, doors all that stuff, get everything working again, we got the emergency exit working inside” Davis explained.

As the friends expected, their plane shack got a lot of attention once it hit the ice.

“Everybody has been real positive about it and everyone has been having lots of fun … it’s been so fun,” Sartesky said.

“It is pretty cool, but it’s ridiculous at the same time,” Deidre admitted.

Months of hard work were finally capped off by the feeling of that first catch.

For Davis, it can only described by one word.

“Glorious, we haven’t caught a lot yet but January fishing is tough,” he explained. “It was just a little one but it was still exciting just to catch the first fish in the plane.”

When asked if Deidre now supports her husband’s purchase, her answer was still unwavering.

“Oh no not at all, I don’t wanna encourage him,” she said.

As for what is next for the “flight crew,” they hope to show off their shack at the Regina Beach Ice Fishing Derby if weather allows.