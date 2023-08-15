'We have nothing to lose so let's just have fun with it': Wes Cates says after latest Riders loss

Following a 41-12 blowout loss against the Montreal Alouettes – Rider Nation is looking for clarity on what the future might hold for the green and white this season as their record worsens to 4-5.

For Wes Cates that begins with getting Dolegala prepared and for the coaching staff to throw everything out the window.

Brit Dort

Welcome to another edition of X’s and O’s and we have a game that we probably don’t want to break down. Welcome in Wes.

Wes Cates

“Yeah Brit, it’s going to be tough to pull some positives out of this one but what do you have for me?”

Well I think we do have to talk about the Mason Fine injury because I think people are wondering about it. They’ve said he might be out now for two to three weeks. You’re thoughts on losing him?

“Yes it’s tough. Clearly the coaching staff felt like he was their guy – definitely up to this point everything considered – struggling offensive line, I mean the passing yards are there, the stats are there. [They] had a couple of turnovers but it seemed like he was growing from those mistakes and really finding a way – with a big win last week – to have the team rally around him and put some good plays out there on the field. Had a great couple of throws. But this week it seemed like he was trying to run a little bit too much. I don’t know if it was just the body was still sore from a short week or what but came out ran a few times and pulled that hammy. It looked like the sniper got him.”

I don’t know what to think about that but we do need to talk about the performance from the Riders in general because Mason Fine or not – the rest of the team didn’t hold their weight as well in my opinion. What do you think made Montreal so dominant especially given the fact that their number one quarterback didn’t even play?

“I was a little disappointed by that too Brit. I really was hoping that Cody Fajardo played. I really think the Riders would have had a better chance of making a game of it had he played. But then they come out with Caleb Evans and really just from start to finish had their way in the run game. I mean definitely the offense not moving the ball put the defense out there and made them tired and gassed and just kind of compounded the problem. You got two running backs in the mix with Antwi and Fletcher – Fletcher had a big catch but it just seemed like Jason Maas had a good game plan as far as some calls and then the offense didn’t help out, Montreal’s defense has been playing great. So you get your backup coming in earlier or the backup to the backup with Dolegala and nothing really happens any different. Dolegala can’t move the ball and has another bad turnover and it just kind of steamrolled from there.”

I was going ask you about Dolegala because we did get a good dose of him there. Is it panic time for the Riders and Rider fans?

“I don’t know if its panic time but its really – these coaches have nothing to lose I think if your looking at it realistically right now – you’ve put together some decent wins as far as coming back and making them close but haven’t had any dominant wins. You’ve had five losses – people are kind of clamouring, talking about the decision making and the play calling. So I think you’ve got to look at it as ‘we have nothing to lose so let’s just have fun with it.’ Put our best foot forward, put some tricky plays out there. Just to have fun with it – I mean everybody has to go to work but if you’re not trying to have some fun what are you really doing out here? So I think that’s the main focus. Obviously getting Dolegala prepared – giving him a whole week to work. I’m rooting for the kid, I’m rooting for him. I think everybody is but I think Mason Fine in the coaches’ was the guy. Dolegala needs to step up and prove that he can be that guy. And I think that the team needs to rally around and the coaches need to throw everything out the window and just not save anything and just go out there and try to have some big wins and have some big plays and have some fun with it. Because they didn’t look excited – the players seemed half into it. It just wasn’t a good showing Brit. I’m like something’s got to give come on. We’ve got to do something different.”

Well I like that you’re being positive because I almost feel bad turning it back and saying ‘What are you going to grade them this week?’ Because I feel like I know what grade I would give but I’m going to let you say it.

“Well I mean the defense has been the only bright spot – they’re really struggling to block on special teams I think the coverage was okay. Offense still struggling. They did have little bit better run attack but it was kind of circumstantial – maybe the defense was kind of playing the pass making sure not to give up any big plays. But it’s got to be an F Brit. It was really a step back – I know it was a short week and everybody talked about that. Maybe that did have guys maybe with some dead legs out there but got to put a better performance together. I think the Rider fans deserve that. I think the players – you put in a work week although it be a short week and you got to put a better product out there. So they took a big step back and Dolegala’s got to clean up these turnovers. He’s had two bad turnovers in the last two games. So I think you clean that up and you come out with some intensity maybe we can get this thing back on the right track.”

Lets hope so – B.C. is not going to hold back. Thanks for this one Wes.

“Always great talking to you Brit.”

Cates played as a running back for the Riders from 2007 until 2011. In that time he recorded 46 touchdowns, over 4,700 yards rushing and 2,095 yards receiving. Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Cates now calls Saskatchewan home.