The Minister of Education has said that he did not have all the information when he chose to cut funds to Cornwall Alternative School in the 2019-20 Provincial Budget.

“I didn‘t ask enough questions when the matter came forward to me,” Gordon Wyant said to reporters in the legislature. “I make the decisions based on the information that I have, and that’s why I want to move forward and ask some further questions about this before a final decision is made.”

Cornwall Alternative School is a safe space for 37 students, who faculty members say have been ousted from many other parts of their lives. Since cuts were made last week, the students have been standing up to fight for their future.

“It’s helping a lot of students including me,” student Natasha Bugeoa-Gibson said during a protest. “I was failing all my classes and then I came here and it helped me.”

The significant backlash from the community forced the government to call an impromptu meeting between the education minister and the board of the school.

“I let a sigh of relief because it's been very emotional,” Cornwall school board member Eunice Cameron said following the meeting. We have staff right now who are stressed to the hilt, who are not sleeping. We have students who have been punted out of many areas in their life and now they feel they are being punted out again and it is very scary."

The provinces initial plan was the send students back to the schools that referred them to the program at Cornwall.

The minster is expected to come to a decision quickly, since programming for the fall needs to be in place for the students of Cornwall, whether that be at Cornwall Alternative School, or in the mainstream school system.