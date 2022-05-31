'We knew he needed help': Samwel Uko inquest continues with testimony from ER nurse, educational assistants
The second day of the inquest into the death of Samwel Uko began with testimony from two educational assistants who worked with Uko during his high school days and tried to help him on his final day.
Uko, 20, was pronounced dead when his body was found in Wascana Lake in May of 2020.
According to the forensic pathologist who conducted Uko’s autopsy, the cause of death was drowning.
He went to the Regina General Hospital for mental health issues twice on the day he died. The second time, he was escorted out by security before receiving treatment.
The first educational assistant to testify, Amanda Johansen, said she worked with Uko starting in grade 9 when he needed help with math. She said they remained close until he graduated.
She described him as laid back, easy going and said he always had a smile on his face.
“He just wanted to play football and he knew that he needed these courses and that he needed to pass so he could go on to university and play football,” she said.
She said they lost touch once Uko moved to Saskatchewan after graduation, but they remained friends on Facebook.
On the day he died, she said he was posting on Facebook that he needed help. She said it stood out.
“He didn’t post a lot on Facebook,” she said.
Johansen said she and other former educational assistants who worked with Uko made several attempts to contact Uko through messaging and calls.
“We knew he needed help. We knew something wasn’t right,” she said.
She said they tried calling his friends, family and police to get a sense of where he was and what was going on.
Eventually, she said she got a call from a coroner saying Uko had gotten into the lake and died.
During her testimony, she apologized to the family and said she wish she could have helped more.
“We did everything we could. We called everybody we knew. We have to live with that,” she said.
She said she wished someone would have looked at his phone when he was at the hospital.
“If they would have looked at his phone, they would have seen all of our messages. All of our calls,” she said. “They could have just phoned any of us.”
She said she feels the hospital should have done more to help him when he was there.
“I just don’t think he was taken seriously,” she said.
The second witness to testify on Tuesday was Nancy Klop, another educational assistant who worked with Uko during high school.
“Samwel was definitely one of our favourites,” she said.
On the day he died, Klop said she worked with Johansen in attempts to help Uko after seeing his Facebook posts.
“It was totally out of character for him. We knew something was wrong,” she explained. “We reached out to him and he was totally incoherent.”
EMERGENCY ROOM NURSE TESTIMONY
Scott Harrison, a registered nurse with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, also testified on Tuesday morning.
He assessed Uko on his first visit to the Regina General Hospital on May 21, 2020 at about 9:45 a.m.
“He was having depressive thoughts,” Harrison said. He added his demeanour was withdrawn, but said Uko did not have problems answering questions.
Harrison said Uko told him he was recently involved in a car accident and was having trouble sleeping. He said Uko also told him he had not been able to find work since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
After conducting Uko’s primary assessment, Harrison said the patient was handed over to another nurse.
Harrison said he has noticed some changes in the emergency room in the past couple of years, but can’t decipher when most of them were implemented or for what reasons they were made.
Harrison said there is one psychiatric nurse on shift at a time. He said the emergency room could benefit from more.
When asked about diversity training, Harrison said they do receive some but he does not remember his last session. He said it was a brief overview, and more in depth training “wouldn’t hurt.”
Harrison said he believes the change that was made to ensure every patient sees a nurse and physician before leaving is a step in the right direction to ensuring something like this never happens again.
AFTERNOON TESTIMONY
Dr. Amy Goodday is the emergency room physician who treated Uko on his first visit to the Regina General Hospital on the day he died.
“He came in with some concerns about his mood,” she said. “The biggest reason he was there that morning was that he wanted help sleeping.”
Goodday said she had no concerns related to his demeanour or appearance that day.
“He was very appropriate. He was making good eye contact. He was coherent. His thoughts were logical. He was very pleasant,” she said.
She said he told her that he did not have thoughts of hurting himself or anyone else, but she referred him to the mental health clinic because she felt he could benefit from seeing a psychiatrist.
Bobbi Jo Slinn, a social worker with the mental health clinic, got the referral and called Uko after he was released from hospital.
“It was my job to then do an assessment to determine what service would be best for him,” Slinn testified.
She said Uko answered her call on the first ring. She said he seemed confused as to why she was calling at first, but he was engaged in the conversation. It lasted more than 30 minutes.
Slinn said at times Uko would give one word answers, but nothing stood out as overly concerning. She said he would not tell her where he was living or who his local support system was.
During the call, she said Uko made it clear that he wanted to see a psychiatrist to discuss diagnoses and treatment options.
She said they spent time discussing what would happen if things deteriorated with his mental health. She told him he could call her back, call 911 or visit the emergency room again.
She learned Uko had died a week after the fact, when she saw his health record updated. She said the psychiatrist had still been trying to get in touch with him to book an appointment that week.
Slinn said she believes communication between the hospital and the mental health clinic is crucial in these situations.
NAME INCONSISTENCIES
Questions about inconsistencies with the patient’s identify were raised throughout the day at the inquest.
Goodday said Uko was not listed as his last name when she treated him. She did not confirm his last name when she met with him.
The registration clerk who admitted Uko during his first visit, Ronda Schmalenberg, said she remembers him being very incoherent that day.
She said he told her he was hearing voices.
He provided his identification card, which was from British Columbia, but she could not confirm if it was a license or health card. She said she had never seen a BC card before. She had started the job about three months prior.
Schmalenberg said she misinterpreted the name on the card and did not know Uko, which was listed on the top, was his last name. His middle name was listed as his last name.
She said she asked questions in attempts to clarify.
“I tried to confirm his name but there was no response,” she said.
The manager of registration services, Lolita Vansteelandt, said he was initially registered with a different name but it was eventually corrected to Uko under his patient file.
Schmalenberg said she did not see Uko during his second visit to the hospital.
SECOND VISIT REGISTRATION
Tonya Dee Eberts was a registration clerk who was working when Uko visited the hospital for the second time.
She said she could not confirm his name, but knew he had been there earlier and wanted to continue his care. She wanted to find his name instead of admitting him as unidentified.
She said she left her desk space when he came in to try to work with him. She returned to her desk once the security guards were with him. She was hoping he’d open up to them if there were fewer people around.
When the security guards escorted him out, she said she was surprised but did not stop them.
“I was shocked,” she said.
She said if the same thing happened now, she would feel more comfortable speaking up and questioning his removal.
The inquest is scheduled to resume on Wednesday morning and is expected to run until Friday.
P.E.I. reports decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations; no update on deaths this week
Prince Edward Island health officials are reporting an increase in new COVID-19 cases, but a decrease in hospitalizations in its weekly update.
