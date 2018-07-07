Three singing brothers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo stopped in Regina on Saturday, to share their story of survival.

Fabian, Aliston and Michel Lwamba all lived in a refugee camp in Kenya for years, after escaping from their home in the Congo.

“A refugee camp if I can describe, is a place of death, a place of sorrow, a place where there is no hope. And hopelessness is very much in the camp,” said Aliston.

The brothers were separated from each other in a strange country, sometimes with little to no food. They attributed their survival to their connection through music.

"When I sing music I feel like it gives me purpose to live because the music is just like it’s a song and the music is just like life,” said Michel.

Now the brothers are touring the world, spreading their gospel music with themes of hope and forgiveness.

"We look at it as a way of healing, that we healed. Really it has touched each one of us to be strong," said Fabian.

Saskatchewan holds a special place in the brother’s hearts. After Fabian was sponsored by a family in Saskatoon, he immigrated to Canada and reunited with his brothers who had come to Canada two years earlier.

"Saskatchewan was a place to find our re-genesis our new begining, our place we call home now to start all over again. To leave [the past] behind and just continue," said Fabian.

The brothers decided to try and forget the past and create a band to share their music, to try and reach the hearts of those going through a tough time.

In 20 years since creating the band, the brothers have since performed nationally and internationally, averaging more than 120 shows per year.

"Songs of hope. Songs of healing, songs of deliverance to those who are heart broken. Those people who thought they could never make it. Those people who thought there is no tomorrow. We try to tell them 'hey, the night might be longer but don't worry the joy of the lord is coming," said Aliston.

Based on a report by Madina Azizi.