'We love what we do': Exhibitors return for 9th annual Health and Wellness Expo in Regina

For the exhibitors at Regina’s ninth annual Health and Wellness Expo, a healthy lifestyle is a passion.

Just over 29 years ago, Rick Thiessen founded what would become the Expo after being spurred on by a relative’s critical back injury.

“I spent over $3,000 over eight months trying to find a solution to the problem. We eventually did find a solution, a natural healer that solved the problem in two sessions,” Thiessen said.

“I was angry and I wanted to find out ‘why does this information not exist anywhere? Why do people have to always search for something in a state of desperation?’”

The solution: a hub for healing of all types and practices.

From neuromuscular therapy to osteopathic medicine and almost everything in between, the Expo offers a place for those in need to access information when other options are exhausted.

“People can look at it in a safe environment. Don’t come in desperation. Don’t let them tell you how it tastes, taste it. Don’t tell them how it feels, feel it,” Thiessen explained.

“It’s all about interaction. So people can make educated decisions on whether any product or service that’s in there is actually something that will help them.”

Therapy for chronic conditions is not all that’s offered at the Expo.

Nutrition was another well-represented area. While some exhibitors were more traditional in their advice, others were decidedly “outside the box.”

Ryan Steppler, co-owner of Prairie Cricket Farms, was one of the latter.

“There’s definitely a big ick factor behind it. People are like ‘You want me to eat a bug?’ And I’m like ‘I do’ but once you try it, you’re going to be like ‘ahh it’s good,’” he told CTV News.

Steppler started his cricket farm in 2016 after learning from his father that the insects were highly nutritious.

“We love what we do,” he said. “We just really got into crickets because they’re high in protein, B-12, manganese, all the good stuff.”

After starting with a mere 200 insects, Steppler now harvests around 1,000,000 everyday. The Expo offers a critical venue for Steppler as he continues to grow his business.

“Its really opened the door to the people who really want to try new things and just kind of go that healthy way, so we really like it.”

While the event offers exhibitors a way to make contacts, at the end of the day, the visitors walking through the door are the priority.

A sentiment that Holly Cochrane, a gym owner and nutritionist from Fort Qu’Appelle, cares about deeply.

“Sometimes it’s about connecting with other exhibitors at these expos but definitely it’s about the participants that are coming through the door, looking for things in the area of health and wellness,” she said.

“[Those are] the people I want to be working with.”