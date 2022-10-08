'We need drivers really badly right now': Sask. trucking companies plead with government to recognize foreign licenses

Extensive driver training is mandatory for those wanting to enter Saskatchewan’s trucking industry. A valid Class Five passenger vehicle license is a prerequisite for entering training. That’s where many immigrants to the province face a stumbling block.

“If they don’t get the driver Class Five license, they can’t go for Class One,” said Gagan Singh, a spokesperson for Guru Truck Driving School.

“But if Saskatchewan allows a visitor to get the Class Five, then they can go for Class One and then they can drive truck but the thing is we don’t allow them Class Five at all.”

SGI recognizes Class Five licenses from only 16 foreign nations. Among them are mostly European nations as well as the United States.

Ukraine was recently added to list to make it easier for the influx of displaced residents in Saskatchewan, fleeing the War in Ukraine.

Drivers from countries not on the list must repeat basic driver training or move to another province.

A group of Saskatchewan trucking companies recently raised their concerns with Saskatchewan’s Minister of Immigration and Career Training.

“We need drivers really badly right now,” Amandeep Gill of Gobinds Trans Logistics told CTV News.

“We are almost four or five companies sitting here right now so they are always having that problem.”

The Government of Saskatchewan has promised changes to provide the clearest path of any jurisdiction in Canada to having foreign professional credentials recognized.

However, there has been no indication as whether driving credentials might be included.