REGINA -- When the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools, students lost what was for some, their only access to a heathy meal through school lunch programs.

Teacher Kam Bahia approached her brother and co-owner of The Lobby Kitchen and Bar, Alvaro Santamaria, who started a bagged lunch program that ran while the restaurant was closed to the public.

“Once Kam brought this to our attention, we thought we needed to jump on board with this,” said Santamaria. “When we saw this opportunity, we know the importance of having these health meals for young kids, so we though we need to do this.”

The restaurant has since opened with restrictions and has shifted their initiative to an in-store model.

“It gets them away from their learning packages,” Yvonne Fourhorns said. “They are quite happy and all kids like burgers and fries, right.”

Fourhorns has been homeschooling her grandchildren in the meantime. She would often take them for a walk around Wascana Lake before starting their school assignments in the afternoon. However, her plan shifted when The Lobby offered a free burger and a side of French fries to students.

For Bahia, this is the kickoff to summer kids deserve.

“Typically, this week the kids would be having their year-end school parties,” said Bahia. “So, we thought, ‘lets give these kids a change of scenery - everyone is cooped up in the house, parents included’. We brought them to the lobby so we're giving them free burgers and fries.”

Bahia also plans on continuing the program through the summer months.

“The goal is to keep it going in the summer and to do a drop-in day where kids can come between certain hours of the week and we'll provide a free lunch for kids.”