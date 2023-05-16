'We need to double down our efforts': Province agrees more work must be done on attracting gastroenterologists
Discussion continued in Saskatchewan’s Legislature concerning the lack of pediatric gastroenterologists and the fate of patients on long waitlists in the province.
The Saskatchewan NDP tabled the topic during Monday’s question period, referring to a previous visit from Blake Turnbull, a four-year-old patient in need of gastroenterological treatment.
The Turnbulls were forced to travel to Edmonton for emergency treatment.
When the family returned they had received a letter notifying them that Blake would need another referral to a specialist. Effectively taking Blake off the waitlist, the opposition claimed.
“To return from an emergency trip like that, only to receive a letter indicating that you’re not even on the waitlist anymore. Like it’s absolutely defeating for them to receive this news,” opposition health critic Vicki Mowat told reporters.
Health minister Paul Merriman responded to the claims, saying that the family would not be taken off any waitlist for treatment.
“I can assure the house and the family of Blake that nobody is being kicked off any waitlist,” he explained.
“I will investigate this with the SHA [Saskatchewan Health Authority] and find out who wrote this letter but I can guarantee this house that nobody has been kicked off the waitlist Mr. Speaker. We will make sure Blake is on that waitlist, I will review the waitlist personally, Mr. Speaker, to make sure it has not been changed,” Merriman said.
In the interim, the province has formed a “pediatric team” to care for the patients affected by the lack of gastroenterologists, according to Merriman.
The province is currently searching for three specialists to fill positions across Saskatchewan.
Premier Scott Moe outlined the government’s efforts while speaking to reporters but said more progress needs to be made.
“We are doing everything that we can to attract medical professionals of all designations to the province and I would say with some success we are bringing folks in, but at times there are some noticeable gaps that most certainly our Saskatchewan families are feeling and in this case, this is very evident,” he said.
“So it’s not acceptable and we need to double down our efforts.”
Mowat said the need for gastroenterologists is clear in the province, and that the vacancies should have been filled prior to the province losing its only specialist in the field.
“We know that it’s not that there’s a lack of need in Saskatchewan, sometimes with these positions there can be a lack of need, if it’s a niche position, not many people will be served by it. That’s simply not the case here,” she said.
“There’s a need for several pediatric GI [gastroenterologists] specialists in this province. They’ve had over a year to sort it out and this did not come as a surprise to anyone and they haven’t fixed it.
