'We need to feed the world': Sask. producers look ahead to 2023 growing season

Saskatchewan producers are busy with harvest but for producer Jay Writh, his mind is already on the 2023 growing season.

"We are looking at putting ESN, which is a slow release, into a fertilizer blend next year," he said.

Environmentally Smart Nitrogen (ESN) is a fertilizer with a special coating designed to slow nitrogen release.

While it’s a good concept in theory, Writh said it’s not the most cost effective.

The federal government aims to reduce green house gas emissions from nitrogen fertilizer below 30 per cent of 2020 levels by 2030.

It’s a goal that needs to be reconsidered, according to a report commissioned by Fertilizer Canada and the Canola Council of Canada.

"That's their direction and their north star, and for us, we then took that and looked at it practically. Where do we think we can get to between now and 2030," said Fertilizer Canada President and CEO Karen Proud.

The report studied trends and found emissions could be reduced by about 14 per cent, without risking food security.

Canada exported nearly $82.2 billion dollars in agriculture and food products in 2021, according to the Government of Canada’s website.

"We need to feed the world,” Writh said. “If you reduce it just in Canada, that means you're going to severely handcuff the farmers here, and the rest of the farmers around the world are going to profit."

In order for this goal to work, Proud said there needs to be a global or economical solution.

"The timing is now to start the conversation, especially if we want to impact the 2023 growing season," she said.

This is a discussion some producers want to be a part of.

"We will do what's best for us, we will do what's best for the environment, just let us be involved in the conversation,” Writh said.