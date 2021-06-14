REGINA -- Saskatchewan Roughriders’ president Craig Reynolds shared a celebratory message with fans following an announcement about the upcoming CFL season Monday.

In a letter to Rider Nation posted on the team’s website, Reynolds declared that the “football drought is finally over.”

The CFL announced Monday the 2021 season will begin Aug. 5 and the Grey Cup will be held in Hamilton, Ont. on Dec. 12.

Reynolds said the Riders have some “unfinished business” to attend to this season after failing to book their ticket to the Grey Cup in 2019.

According to the statement, players will arrive in the province in a few weeks and training camp will start after a quarantine and testing period.

Wide receiver Shaq Evans share his excitement on Twitter. Evans said it’s been a tough year, but the league’s return is a “blessing.”

To everyone involved in bringing this great news today thank you! This has been a tough year and a half but hearing today that we will have a @CFL season is just a blessing!! Can’t wait to take the field in front of rider nation I missed you guys so much! LFG!!! — Shaq Evans (@shaq_evans1) June 14, 2021

Reynolds also encouraged fans to get their COVID-19 vaccine and said the club is in regular communication with the province about what a return to play at Mosaic Stadium will look like.

“We want you back in the stadium. It’s you, Rider Nation, that makes what we do so very special,” wrote Reynolds.

The 14-game schedule is expected to be released Tuesday.

More to come...