REGINA -- Mosaic Stadium has sat empty for 20 months, but the stands will be filled once again on Friday night

A sold-out crowd is expected for the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ first game since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I get emotional when I think about it," Riders’ president and CEO Craig Reynolds told CTV News. "It’s going to signal that we’re back and the team’s back, but it’s more than that, it’s the uniting force that is the Roughriders."

COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Saskatchewan on July 11, paving way for the first mass gathering in the province in almost two years.

The Riders have a number of safety protocols in place to ensure fans are protected at the game, including enhanced cleaning protocols so that high touch areas are cleaned regularly.

There are also more than 200 hand sanitization stations set up.

Fans we spoke with said they feel safe about attending the game with 33,000 other members of Rider Nation.

"I just think if you do what you need to do you can be pretty safe," one fan said.

"I’ve got both of my vaccines now, so I’m not too scared," added another.

One fan said he plans on wearing a mask to the game despite them not being required to enter the stadium.

"They’re opening it up, but it would be nice if they did like Winnipeg did," he said.

Almost 30,000 fans were on hand in Winnipeg on Thursday for the opener of the Canadian Football League’s 2021 season.

The biggest different between that game and Friday’s in Saskatchewan is fans were required to be fully vaccinated to enter the stadium.

The Riders don’t have the same requirement.

"I am, on the one hand, very excited and I’m also nervous," Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said. "I want the residents of Regina to be safe, I want the residents of Saskatchewan to be safe."

Saskatchewan has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Canada with 64 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated.

"The fact that you’re outdoors in the stadium setting does cut risk down to some degree versus being indoors, but the fact that everybody is going to be packed in tight, yelling and screaming and so forth, it’s a little bit concerning," Dr. Alex Wong, an infectious disease physician in Regina, said.

Dr. Wong and the Riders are encouraging fans attending the game, especially those that are unvaccinated, to wear a mask.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority will also be set up in Confederation Park with a mobile vaccine clinic from 4:30-7:30 p.m. for anyone looking to receive their first or second dose.