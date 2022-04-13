'We're doing what we can to help': Fundraising effort through dance supports Ukrainian people

Eighteen-year-old Anya Shyian was born in Ukraine. Her family immigrated to Canada when she was young, but her extended family still lives in her home country outside the capital, Kyiv.

She started Ukrainian dance when she was just two-years-old, using it to showcase the beauty of her culture. On Tuesday night, she danced at the Renaissance Retirement Residence to raise money to help those affected by the war.

She said with the war seemingly so far away, it is easy to forget people in our own communities are directly affected and any show of support is welcomed by the people of Ukraine.

“It’s easy to feel helpless and that we can’t do anything,” Shyian said. “An event like this – although small and in Regina, we’re doing what we can to help.”

Residents and staff at the retirement home hope every bit of support will make a difference for the people of Ukraine.

“We wanted to do our part,” said Sharon Gogel, director of active living at the Renaissance Retirement Residence. “We know it’s a small part but we also know every dollar will go to Ukraine and come in handy.”

Shyian said she is inspired by her family’s strength and her country’s resilience. Her dancing is the way she is showing her support.

“Every time I feel down, I think of my grandma and family in Ukraine,” she said. “They’re staying put and the faith in their country is so strong. That is so inspiring to me.”

The fundraiser raised over $4,000 Tuesday night with more still left to count. Those who attended made an effort to contribute and encourage those far away in Ukraine, while holding family members close to their hearts.